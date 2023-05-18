May 18 in history

1388 - Consecration of the large church of the Arges County's Cozia Monastery, an important religious foundation of Wallachia ruler Mircea cel Batran / Mircea the Old (1386-1418)

1822 - Birth of writer George Sion, member of the Romanian Academic Society, secretary general of the Romanian Academic Society; vicepresident of the Romanian Academy and president of the Literary Section of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 October 1892)

1886 - Birth of philosopher and lawyer Mircea Djuvara, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 7 November 1945)

1920 - Birth of writer Geo Dumitrescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 28 September 2004)

1928 - Birth of writer Geza Domokos, first president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) (d. 27 June 2007)

1952 - Birth of actor Sorin Medeleni (d. 20 December 2015)

1965 - Birth of rock singer Gabriel Nicolau 'Gurita'

1995 - Death of tenor Valentin Teodorian (b. 4 June 1928)

2000 - Official visit by Czech President Václav Havel

2011 - Death of Mircea Horia Simionescu, prose writer, essayist (b. 23 January 1928)

2012 - Athletes Iulian Serban and Mihaela Lulea grab the gold and bronze, respectively, medals at the World Paracanoe Championships in Poznan, Poland

2014 - Death of Romanian-born American historian Radu Florescu (b. 23 October 1925)

2022 - Death of painter Henry Mavrodin (b. 31 July 1937).AGERPRES