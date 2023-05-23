MAY 23 IN HISTORY

1871 - Birth of Garabet Ibraileanu, literary critic and historian, posthumously awarded honorary membership of the Romanian Academy (d. March 12, 1936)

1891 - Birth of economist and politician Victor Slavescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 24, 1977)

1899 - Birth of essayist, estheticist and memoirist George Matei Cantacuzino (d. November 1, 1960)

1902 - Birth of critic, poet, essayist and translator Vladimir Streinu (d. November 26, 1970)

1931 - Birth of Lucian Muresan, Major Archbishop of the Romanian Church United with Rome (Greek Catholic) and Chairman of the Romanian Episcopal Conference, cardinal of the Catholic Church, honorary member of the Romanian Academy

1933 - Birth of chemist Eugen Segal, member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 9, 2013)

1946 - Birth of plastic artist Sorin Ilfoveanu

1951 - Birth of anthropologist Vintila Mihailescu (d. 21 March 2020)

2005 - The three Romanian journalists kidnapped in Iraq on March 28, 2005 return home after having spent 55 days in captivity. Prima TV's Marie-Jeanne Ion and Sorin Dumitru Miscoci, and Eduard Ovidiu Ohanesian from the ''Romania libera'' newspaper arrived at 14:45 aboard a Hercules C-130 military aircraft at the Otopeni 90th Airlift Base. They were welcomed by then President Traian Basescu, PM Calin Popescu-Tăriceanu, their families and more than 100 journalists

2007 - President Traian Basescu resumes his prerogatives as head of the Romanian state following his win of the May 19 referendum that confirmed him in office.