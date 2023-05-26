MAY 26 IN HISTORY

1488 - Start in building of church dedicated to Saint George in Voronet, a foundation of Stephen the Great of Moldova (1457-1504) (26 May -14 September)

1679 - Beginning of construction works at Cotroceni Monastery, a foundation of Wallachia Ruling Prince Serban Cantacuzino (1678-1688)

1875 - Birth of composer Stan Golestan (d. 21 April 1956)

1877 - Tzar Alexander II and Ruling Prince (future King) Carol I meet in Ploiesti; Carol assures that the Romanian Army is ready to go to war to secure Romania's independence proclaimed on 9 May (26 May 1877)

1916 - Birth of Vintila Corbul, novelist and scenarist, established in France since 1979 (d. 30 January 2008)

1917 - Birth of Mariana Sora, translator, literary critic and essayist (d. 19 December 2011)

1952 - Followers of the National-Communist line of the Romanian Communist Party (PCR), headed by Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej, remove at the Central Committee Plenary of the PMR (Romanian Workers' Party) the grouping of Ana Pauker, Vasile Luca, Teohari Georgescu, promoters of subordination to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and to the USSR

1984 - The Danube - Black Sea Channel is inaugurated. (64.2 km long; base width 70-90 metres; two locks in Agigea and Cernavoda; three river ports - Cernavoda, Medgidia, Basarabi; one maritime port - Constanta). It shortens the waterway route by 400 km

1995 - Death of actor Stefan Banica (b. 11 November 1933)

1996 - Death of literary historian and critic Ovidiu Papadima (b. 23 June 1909)

1997 - Death of poet Cezar Baltag (b. 26 July 1939)

2000 - Establishment of Europa FM, first national private radio broadcaster

2002 - Death of star ballerina Irinel Liciu (Lia Silvia Popa), wife of poet Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa), prima ballerina of the Romanian Opera of Bucharest from 1950 to 1970 (b. 22 February 1928)

2005 - Death of Liviu Tudan, leader of Rosu si Negru rock band (b. 29 November 1947)

2010 - Death of comedy actor Jean Constantin (b. 21 August 1928)

2019 - Europarliamentary election . The PNL gets 10 mandates, the PSD grabs 8 mandates, the Alliance 2020 USR PLUS snatches 8 mandates, the Pro Romania Party wins 2 mandates, the PMP gets 2 mandates, the UDMR grabs 2 mandates.