May 28 in history

Romanians Everywhere Day (last Sunday of May)
1864 - Death of Simion Barnutiu, historian, aesthetician, political figure, leader of the 1848 Romanian Revolution of Transylvania
1921 - Birth of Archbishop of Maramures and Satmar Justinian Chira (d. October 30, 2016)
1942 - Birth of agronomist engineer and economist Ion Paun Otiman, member of the Romanian Academy (1999) and current Secretary general of the same institution
1946 - Birth of plastic artist, editor Wanda Mihuleac
1948 - The Dr. Petru Groza Government strips King Mihai I (1927 - 1930; 1940 - 1947) of the Romanian citizenship, alongside other members of the royal family: Princesses Elisabeta of Hohenzollern and Ileana of Hohenzollern, Prince Nicolae of Hohenzollern. The King was re-granted Romanian citizenship in 1997
1955 - Birth of plastic artist Floriana Hristudor Hilohi
1963 - Death of writer Ion Agarbiceanu, member of the Romanian Academy (July 2, 1955) (b. September 12, 1882)
1970 - Death of Greek - Catholic Bishop Iuliu Hossu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 30, 1885)
1974 - Birth of actor and singer-songwriter Tudor Chirila
1974 - Death of Romanian geologist Alexandru Codarcea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 12, 1900)
1977 - Inauguration of the Tropaeum Traiani Museum and of the replica of the Triumphal Monument erected by Emperor Trajan at Adamclisi
1985 - Death of physicist Serban Titeica, member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 14/27, 1908)
1990 - Founding of the Ethnic Federation of the Roma (F.E.R.)
1993 - The National Convention of the National Salvation Front (FSN) takes place in Constanta; the meeting approves the merger with the Democratic Party and the change of the formation's name to that of Democratic Party / FSN
2007 - Film directors Cristian Mungiu and Cristian Nemescu (post-mortem) were awarded, by presidential Decree, "Romania's Star" National Order "For Merit".AGERPRES