May 28 in history

Romanians Everywhere Day (last Sunday of May)

1864 - Death of Simion Barnutiu, historian, aesthetician, political figure, leader of the 1848 Romanian Revolution of Transylvania

1921 - Birth of Archbishop of Maramures and Satmar Justinian Chira (d. October 30, 2016)

1942 - Birth of agronomist engineer and economist Ion Paun Otiman, member of the Romanian Academy (1999) and current Secretary general of the same institution

1946 - Birth of plastic artist, editor Wanda Mihuleac

1948 - The Dr. Petru Groza Government strips King Mihai I (1927 - 1930; 1940 - 1947) of the Romanian citizenship, alongside other members of the royal family: Princesses Elisabeta of Hohenzollern and Ileana of Hohenzollern, Prince Nicolae of Hohenzollern. The King was re-granted Romanian citizenship in 1997

1955 - Birth of plastic artist Floriana Hristudor Hilohi

1963 - Death of writer Ion Agarbiceanu, member of the Romanian Academy (July 2, 1955) (b. September 12, 1882)

1970 - Death of Greek - Catholic Bishop Iuliu Hossu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 30, 1885)

1974 - Birth of actor and singer-songwriter Tudor Chirila

1974 - Death of Romanian geologist Alexandru Codarcea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 12, 1900)

1977 - Inauguration of the Tropaeum Traiani Museum and of the replica of the Triumphal Monument erected by Emperor Trajan at Adamclisi

1985 - Death of physicist Serban Titeica, member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 14/27, 1908)

1990 - Founding of the Ethnic Federation of the Roma (F.E.R.)

1993 - The National Convention of the National Salvation Front (FSN) takes place in Constanta; the meeting approves the merger with the Democratic Party and the change of the formation's name to that of Democratic Party / FSN

2007 - Film directors Cristian Mungiu and Cristian Nemescu (post-mortem) were awarded, by presidential Decree, "Romania's Star" National Order "For Merit".AGERPRES

