Mayor of Lisbon Moedas, received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, on Friday, the Romanian official highlighting the interest in boosting collaboration in sectoral areas such as blue economy, green and digital transition, as well as technological innovation, areas in which Portugal has reached a level of excellence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the minister expressed his appreciation for the support offered by Portugal to Romania for strengthening the deterrence and defense posture of NATO's Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea through the presence of Portuguese troops on the territory of our country, a concrete example of allied solidarity.

Moreover, Aurescu emphasized the importance of intensifying joint actions to counteract the negative effects of Russian aggression in Ukraine.AGERPRES