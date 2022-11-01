MDLPA, through POR: Over 11 million RON for socio-educational services, the promotion of entrepreneurial spirit

Development Minister Cseke Attila signed, on Tuesday, seven new financing contracts, with a total non-refundable amount of 11,048,288.75 RON, through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programme (POR), coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), told Agerpres.

Of these, five projects aim to modernize the social and educational infrastructure, and two other projects aim to strengthen the market position of some companies, a MDLPA release mentioned.

Therefore, Sibiu city will benefit from 4,696,904.28 RON, for the construction of a family-type house and a day centre for recovery.

Turda city will benefit from 884,666.59 RON, for the construction of the educational infrastructure supporting professional training (laboratory, vocational school) and Sebes city will benefit from 3,259,529 RON, for the development of a multifunctional community centre.

Aninoasa rural town, Dambovita county, will benefit from 484,522.88 RON, for an integrated community center, and Rosia de Amaradia commune, Gorj county, will benefit from 468,087.34 RON, for an integrated community centre.

Two other projects aim to strengthen the market position of some companies, through the development of activity and the purchase of modern equipment.