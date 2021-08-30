 
     
Meal tickets worth 100 RON for people who get vaccinated

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ioana Mihaila

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, declared on Monday, at the end of the Government session, that an ordinance was adopted, one which states meal tickets for people who are vaccinating against COVID, as well as the organisation of a vaccination Lottery, agerpres reports.

In a press conference held at Victoria Palace, the Minister specified that an additional measure for rewarding all people who have vaccinated against COVID-19 will be the organisation of a vaccination Lottery, which will grant money awards to people inoculated with the full scheme.

"The possibility was introduced to use in Romania the digital certificates of the European Union regarding COVID-19, for attesting the holder's vaccination, testing or having been cured," Ioana Mihaila specified.

