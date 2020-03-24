MEC launches digital platform to support teaching staff

The Research and Education Ministry (MEC) has launched the Digital platform on educred.ro (digital.educred.ro), a space created for all the teaching staff who want to capitalise on the new technologies in the teaching activities with the pupils.

According to a MEC release, this platform has been developed by the team of the "Relevant Curriculum, Open Education for All "- CRED project, with the support of experts of the Institute of Education Sciences (ISE), in view of supporting the teaching staff and pupils to continue learning from home.In this virtual space - digital.educred.ro - several types of digital resources and useful information in the educational activities conducted are centralised.The MEC mentions that all the resources collected on the platform are free of charge.The platform made available by the Research and Education Ministry also includes a section of Open Educational Resources - RED, centralised in the "ISE Resources" section.