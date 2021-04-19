Media reports of document sent to PM about working group with Health ministry, false

Media reports of the existence of a document sent to the attention of Prime Minister Florin Citu on the establishment of a working group within the Ministry of Health concerning the verification of daily reports on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic are "false" and "unsubstantiated", the Government communicated in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the cited source, no document referring to the establishment or the activity of such a working group has been registered with the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry and the General Secretariat of the Government.

"The so-called documents released in the public space have nothing to do with the Government or the working apparatus of the Prime Minister or the Government. Specifically, the registration number received by a document taken from the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry or the General Secretariat of the Government consists of four digits, preceded by a specific number of the cabinet where it is registered: 5/xxxx in the case of the Prime Minister's Office, 17/xxxx in the case of the General Registry and 20/xxxx in the case of the General Secretariat of the Government," specifies the release.

The executive mentioned that a person who takes over an official document signs, with the name indicated in clear script, so that the person can be identified.

"If the document is sent in a sealed envelope, the envelope is opened and the registration number is mentioned on the official document," the statement said.

"We make these technical clarifications to prove that what was released in the public space is not an official document registered at the Prime Minister's office or the General Secretariat of the Government. Correspondence presented in the public space does not bear the correct signs of official documents registered with the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry or the General Secretariat of the Government. To claim that the respective correspondence represents officially registered documents, denotes the lack of knowledge of the rigor of the institutional correspondence and of the administrative procedures," highlights the release.

At the level of the Government working apparatus, verifications will continue and, if proven that the assignment of the official nature of the document is "false", the competent bodies will "certainly" take notice.