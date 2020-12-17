Medical equipment donated by Germany flown to Bucharest alongside Romanian troops wounded in Afghanistan

Medical equipment donated by the German state and destined for the intensive care units where COVID-19 patients are treated was brought, on Thursday, to Bucharest, by a military aircraft, which transported also the Romanian troops wounded in October in Afghanistan, who were treated at the Landstuhl Medical Center.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force landed at Base 90, where the acting Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is also present.

The German state donated to Romania, according to the Health Ministry, 10 lung ventilation devices of Trilogy Evo O2 type produced by Philips GmbH Respironics and 30 lung ventilation devices of the Lumis type 150 produced by ResMed. The medical devices are intended for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

Romanian troops who have returned to the country will be hospitalized to be evaluated by a medical commission. They will be transported to the Multidisciplinary Medical Assistance Center for troops wounded in operation theatre of the "Dr. Carol Davila" University Military Emergency Hospital. Depending on the result of clinical and paraclinical investigations, the military staff will benefit from specialized medical treatments, psychological assistance and counseling and postoperative neuromotor recovery programs, adapted and individualized to each case, informed the Ministry of National Defense.

Four troops from the 191st Golden Lions Protection Battalion were wounded in an improvised explosive device attack on October 21 during a patrol mission in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan.

The Romanian military staff were traveling with a convoy of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, the explosive device being triggered when the last vehicle in the convoy passed.