Meeting between Bogdan Aurescu and representatives of Romanian minority in Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday, in Gyula, a meeting with representatives of the Romanian minority in Hungary, aimed at "finding out directly the way in which their ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious rights are protected and promoted."

On this occasion, Bogdan Aurescu said that the meeting with the representatives of the Romanian minority has also a symbolic value, taking place shortly after the signing, also on Wednesday, of the Protocol of the eighth session of the Romanian-Hungarian specialty committee for collaboration in the area of national minorities, MAE mentions, in a release sent to AGERPRES.

With a view to relaunching the bilateral dialogue within this dedicated format, the meeting with the representatives of the Romanian minority in Hungary offered them the opportunity to expose aspects relating to the way in which their identity rights are protected in the neighboring state.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu assured the representatives of the Romanian minority of the attention granted by the Romanian state to the subject and its constant presence on the bilateral agenda of discussions with the Hungarian side. In this context, the Romanian dignitary informed that he has relayed to Hungarian officials, on the occasion of all the meetings, the concern of the authorities in Bucharest regarding the necessity to increase the quality of Romanian-language education, to a level that would ensure its learning and passing on to future generations, both through ensuring adequate and predictable financing, as well as through investments in infrastructure, educational materials and in preparing Romanian-language teachers, the necessity to ensure adequate financing of Romanian-language mass-media, the need to adequately finance and support the projects of culture institutions representative for ethnic Romanians in Hungary and the cultural projects of interest, the obligation to take efficient measures targeting the elimination of the ethno-business phenomena which is altering the ethnic identity of Romanians in Hungary.

At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu encouraged the representatives of the Romanian minority to expose, specifically, the troublesome aspects that they are facing in exercising their identity rights and to promptly bring them to both the authorities in Budapest, as well as the authorities in Bucharest, emphasizing the full openness of the Romanian authorities in support of ethnic Romanians everywhere, in agreement with international law and on the basis of concerted dialogue with the authorities of the state of residence, the quoted release shows.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Aurescu visited, together with the Hungarian counterpart, Saint Nicholas Cathedral and the Eparchial Center in Gyula. On the occasion, His Holiness Father Siluan, the Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Hungary, made a presentation of the site, emphasizing the renovation projects done and the intentions for the future.