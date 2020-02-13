Meeting of Community of Democracies' Governing Council, in Bucharest

Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will open on Thursday the meeting of the Community of Democracies' Governing Council (GC), which takes place in Bucharest, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of this forum.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) for AGERPRES, the main objective of the meeting is to prepare the Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies, which will be held on 25 and 26 June, in Bucharest, and will mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Warsaw Declaration, the founding document of the forum.On the sidelines of the conference, the minister will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, and with the Secretary General of the Community of Democracies, Thomas Garrett.Romania is ensuring the Presidency of the Community of Democracies from September 2019 to September 2021, having as main objectives, among others, facilitating the involvement of young people in democratic processes, promoting democracy on a global level, as the only system that guarantees prosperity and sustainable development, as well as the relationship between democratic processes and information technology.The Community of Democracies, established in 2000, at the initiative of the United States, through the signing of the Warsaw Declaration by 106 states, is the largest platform for debate and exchange of experience on democracy at the global level. The Governing Council, which consists of 31 states, including Romania (since 2011), is the main decision-making body of the Community of Democracies.

AGERPRES