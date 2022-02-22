Meeting of Prime Minister with AMRO representatives; Importance of US investment in several areas was emphasized

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday with representatives of American companies within the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO), in which context the importance of the investments generated within the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership in the fields was underlined such as digitization, medicine, energy, defence, cyber, financial banking, natural resource exploitation.

According to a Government's release, the dialogue, which marked AMRO's tenth anniversary, benefited from the largest delegation of American companies arriving in Romania under the auspices of AMRO.

The participants in the meeting underlined the importance of the investments generated within the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership for the creation of economic opportunities, prosperity and jobs, in fields such as digitalization, medicine, energy, defence, cyber, banking, financial, exploitation of natural resources.

"We are interested in increasing the level of Romanian-American economic relations, offering opportunities for development and investment. The evolution of the security situation and the geopolitical context offer Romania attractiveness, also from the perspective of relocating business in the Asia-Pacific area," Nicolae Ciuca was quoted as saying in the press release, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also mentioned the benefits of new technologies, nuclear energy and renewable resources for managing the challenges posed by rising energy and gas prices.

With regard to major defence projects, the Prime Minister said that skills needed to maintain the equipment purchased from the United States were needed.

The Prime Minister also thanked the representatives of the American and US business community for their support to Romania in obtaining the official invitation to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which brings together countries with 90% of foreign direct investment worldwide.

"We need your presence here. At the meeting with the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, we launched the challenge to find out what are the investment intentions of American business people. I am glad to see, today, the answer to this question, through your presence, which is the best and most concrete proof of the American interest in investing in Romania. The reforms we are pursuing to meet OECD standards will make our country an even more attractive destination for investors, which will accelerate the pace of modernization and development that our citizens expect", the prime minister added, according to the release.