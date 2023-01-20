Meeting of Senate Legal Committees and Parliament of Rep. of Moldova, Olesea Stamate: We appreciate support offered

We appreciate the firm, unconditional and continuous support offered to the Republic of Moldova, stated the president of the Legal Committee of the Legislature from Chisinau, Olesea Stamate, in the third joint meeting with the Legal Commission of the Romanian Senate, told Agerpres.

"We greatly appreciate the firm, unconditional and continuous support offered to the Republic of Moldova in various fields and we assure you of a reciprocal attitude. The concerns related to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the challenges related to regional security (...) have not disappeared, which places an additional burden, constant and difficult for all European countries and especially for our countries, which are in the immediate vicinity of the conflict. After the joint meeting of the two Legal Committees held in Iasi, the Republic of Moldova received the status of a candidate country for EU accession, something that would not have been possible without Romania's involvement and support. We are deeply grateful for the fact that Romania is the most active and dedicated advocate in the process of bringing the Republic of Moldova closer to the European Union," said Stamate, in Pitesti, on Friday, during the joint meeting of the Legal Committees of the two legislative forums.

She appreciated that the granted candidate country status is "a recognition of the democratization and modernization efforts of the Republic of Moldova".

"But we have an important mission - to connect the legislation of the Republic of Moldova to the standards and acquis communautaire (...) to be able to start the negotiation process. We still have to learn from Romania, in this difficult process. (...) There is a desire on both sides to continue and deepen the dialogue. We are confident that the outcome of these discussions will have a significant impact on the consolidation of an independent judiciary and an effective rule of law," added the president of the Legal Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

The third joint meeting of the Legal Committees of the Senate of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, after those of Chisinau and Iasi, addresses the reform in the field of justice, the legislative implementation of the recommendations of European bodies, legislative instruments regarding the training of magistrates, legal professions, education legal in school, Justice - an efficient and predictable public service for the business environment. In addition, topics related to the development of legislation in accordance with European recommendations and best practices will be addressed, as well as the creation of working groups and mechanisms for joint initiatives in the legal field.

The President of the Legal Committee of the Senate, Cristian Niculescu-Tagarlas, highlighted that the period of drafting the Laws of Justice, normative acts adopted by the Bucharest Legislature, was a "difficult" one for the Romanian Judiciary and required the negotiation of each amendment with all the structures involved in the act of Justice.

The meeting of the Committees - which takes place between January 19-22 in Pitesti, Arges county - is part of the institutional collaboration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, of the Romanian parliamentarians from both banks of the Prut river, consecrating the will to bring the two legislative forums closer together from the double perspective of the affirmation of the common identity roots and the support given by Romania to the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union, it is shown in a statement of the Senate.