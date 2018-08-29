Meetings with local authorities and economic agents in Valcea county on RADR's last day

The last of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomatic Corps 2018 included a visit in the territory of the heads of the diplomatic missions and consular offices who had the opportunity to talk to local authorities and economic operators in southern Valcea County about the foreign promotion possibilities, informs a press release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, at the invite of the county and local officials in Valcea, the members of the Romanian diplomatic corps, together with representatives of MAE found out about the economic, cultural and tourist offers of the area, discussing with representatives of the local authorities and economic agents. An important objective visited was the National Institute of Research and Development for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies, an excellency landmark in Romanian research."This demarche in this years' schedule of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomatic Corps represents an element that upholds the Foreign Affairs Ministry's enhanced interest in promoting economic diplomacy, a priority objective of Romania's foreign policy," MAE underscores.As of 2017, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu included in the schedule of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomatic Corps visits to various areas of the country so as to facilitate the direct dialogue between the heads of the diplomatic missions and Consul-General and local authorities, representatives of the business environment, as part of the concrete efforts to promote Romania abroad, the release further mentions.