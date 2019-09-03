Melescanu does not withdraw candidacy for Senate leadership: Hope I have neccessary number of votes

Senator Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that he does not intend to withdraw his candidacy for the leadership of the Senate, mentioning that in this way the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will have the guarantee that it will be treated correctly.

"No, I have accepted the candidacy and I hope to have the necessary number of votes. However, this is a situation in which Parliament will have a very important role," he said before the meeting of the ALDE Central Political Bureau.

Asked why he did not give up the candidacy, although the chairman of ALDE, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, requested that he do this, Melescanu specified that in this way the party of which he is a part will be treated "very fairly".

"I will be a Senate president impartial to everyone. (...) I thought it was a very important and necessary issue. (...) In this way [(e.n. - ALDE] has the guarantee that it will be treated very fairly, like everyone else," he said.

Asked if until now ALDE had not been treated in such a way, Melescanu replied: "Not always".

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Viorica Dancila, said on Monday that her party could have claimed the position of Senate president, but proposed Teodor Melescanu because the seat belonged to ALDE, and the Social Democrats wanted to show that they were "fair to the very end".

Teodor Melescanu said on Monday that his support by the PSD for the Senate president position was discussed in the ALDE senatorial group, specifying that his colleagues have many reservations in this respect, but that ultimately the decision will be up to the plenary session.