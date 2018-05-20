Melescanu says analysis on relocation of Romanian Embassy in Israel, to be finalised within one month

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu announced that within a maximum of one month the analysis regarding the possible relocation of Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could be finalised, inform Agerpres.

Asked on Sunday in Parliament whether the analysis of the relocation is underway, Melescanu replied: "Yes, certainly. It is a very simple matter. W are pondering which are the advantages and the disadvantages of relocating the embassy on each topic. (...) As regards (...) security, we have reached a conclusion, through the consultations we have had with other bodies. We are now focusing on the other topics, economic, social and legal."

Also asked about a deadline for the analysis, Melescanu specified: " Yes, there is a reasonable timeframe, probably one month."

The Foreign Affairs Minister also said that Romania needs to have a coherent message on the matter of the embassy's possible relocation.

"Our stance is clear. We need an analysis, that we are carrying out, in order to reach a decision to be presented to political decision-makers, so that we have a clear message on behalf of Romania on this issue. (...) What we are interested in at this stage is to have a coherent message as a member country of the European Union, and then we will certainly consult with Brussels, with our strategic allies," Melescanu showed.

As regards the statements made by President Klaus Iohannis and those of the Government and the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) on this matter, Minister Melescanu said: "Everybody has points of view, politicians in particular have the right to express ideas and have standpoints. What is asked of us, as speciality body, is to provide arguments for their point of view, otherwise each of us has a certain leaning towards one solution or the other. We do not believe this should be done based on some leanings we have, but based on a very serious analysis."

At the same time, Melescanu specified that the analysis conducted on this issue will be presented "to all political decision-makers", adding he cannot reveal what was found on security from the analysis that has been finalised.

"I cannot prejudge, because the decision should not be made based upon one element or the other. The decision should refer to all the advantages and the disadvantages. (...) There are certainly risks, both as concerns security and from other points of view. We must see to what extent they are real or they are only at our own level of perception and analysis," Melescanu added.

On the other hand, he referred to the Palestinian ambassador to Romania being recalled as "a natural thing."

"It is a natural thing. Any state has the right to recall ambassadors for consultations in the Capital. As far as we are concerned, it is standard practice. As for us, we want our charge d'affaires in Ramallah to continue his activity. (...) Precisely at a time when there are many issues being discussed about Palestine, I believe an ambassador's best contribution is to stay in the country where he/she is appointed and look for solutions, present arguments, because in the end they also have their arguments that we should take into account," Melescanu said.