Men and women aged 18 to 35 can request participation in basic military training program (MApN bill)

Romanian citizens, men and women, with permanent residence in Romania, aged between 18 and 35, who have not completed active military service or in reserve, will be able to request, during peacetime, participation on a voluntary basis, in a basic military training program of up to four months, shows a draft amendment to the Law on the preparation of the population for defense published on Tuesday by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Ministry of National Defense published on Tuesday, in the legislative transparency procedure, the initial form of a draft law amending and supplementing Law 446/2006 on preparing the population for defense.

The proposed legislative solutions ensure the coherence and correlation of the content of the law with the provisions of the regulatory acts in the field of defense and national security that have just entered into force, the cited source mentions.

"One of the most important provisions is the addition of a new category of personnel, military volunteers on active duty, in the structures of the Ministry of National Defense, as well as the creation of the legal framework for their participation in a basic military training program. Thus, in peacetime, Romanian citizens, men and women, with permanent residence in Romania, aged between 18 and 35, who have not performed active military service or in reserve, will be able to request the Ministry of National Defense to participate, on a voluntary basis, in a basic military training program, lasting up to four months, as a military volunteer on active duty," the Ministry of National Defense said.

The introduction of this concept, says the Ministry of National Defense, envisages the increase in the number and quality of the mobilization reserve which has progressively diminished as a result of the suspension, starting with January 1, 2007, of the compulsory military service in peacetime. As a result, the Romanian citizens who will perform, after the adoption of the regulatory act, the military service as a volunteer military in active duty can represent an important source for completing the Romanian Army's mobilization reserve.