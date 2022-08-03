 
     
Men's basketball: Romania wins for the third time in a row at European Under-18 Championships

The Romanian national team defeated the Swiss team, 93-52 (27-17, 21-13, 31-15, 14-7), on Tuesday evening, in Ploiesti, in Group C of the European Men's Basketball Championships Under-18 - Division B, hosted by Prahova.

The tricolors achieved their third consecutive victory, after the ones against Hungary and Latvia, Agerpres.

The team coached by Catalin Tanase clearly dominated the game during which there was no doubt who the winner was going to be, while only the score gap wasn't clear.

"Vulturii" dedicated their victory to Radu Canciu, a young basketball player from CSS Targoviste, only 13 years old, who suffered fractures of the C4 and C5 vertebrae, as well as a spinal cord injury, in an accident.

From the Romanian team, David Patru (15 points, 4 assists), Dragos Lungu (14 p, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), Andrei Oinaru (13 points, 6 rebounds), Lorenzo Diaconescu (10 points, 4 rebounds), David Lapuste (10 points, 4 rebounds) and Tudor Somacescu (9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists).

The best player from the Swiss was Alois Leyrolles, with 16 points and 3 rebounds.

