MEP Ciolos: Free world should hit Putin where it hurts most: the money

MEP Dacian Ciolos (Save Romania Union) pleads for "drastic and decisive" economic sanctions against the Russian Federation, adding that in the absence of an "adequate" reaction from the "free world", Russia will very soon border Romania, Agerpres reports.

"If the reaction of Europe, of the United States of America and the free world is not an adequate one, Russia will soon border Romania. This is no longer the moment for gradual and calibrated countermeasures, it is obvious that Putin never wanted to de-escalate the situation. The free world should hit Putin where it hurts most: the money. Quick and decisive. Yes, there will be an economic impact and there will be negative effects for the European economies too. But, at this moment, it is a small price to pay for ensuring peace and security in Europe," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.He highlights that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is "trampling on the aspirations of a people" that wants a democratic and European Ukraine."The delusions of a dictator once again brings war in Europe. Vladimir Putin is trampling on the aspirations of a people that wants a democratic and European Ukraine. He is dismissing the essence of international law and is forcefully claiming imaginary rights. This madness cannot remain unpunished. We cannot continue being naive in front of a bully," Ciolos shows.