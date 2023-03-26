MEP Corina Cretu: Gov't should handle transport sector as top priority before a major tragedy happens

MEP Corina Cretu reacted on Saturday after the Galati Rail Station train accident that killed one and injured another three, urging the government to attach top priority to the transport sector before a major tragedy occurs, and showing that the administrative capacity of the National Railway Company CFR needs to be increased for the implementation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), told Agerpres.

"Regrettably, another serious railway accident occurred this evening, this time in Galati. I was saying on March 13, when a similar accident happened in Teleorman County, resulting in 12 injuries and a lot of material damage, that the government should attach top priority to the transport sector - road and rail in the first place - before a major tragedy happens! (...) During my term as European Commissioner, I approved the major railway project Radna-Gurasada-Simeria, but I have always said that whereas the allocation of 1.3 billion euros from the Cohesion Fund (or 87% of the budget for rail transport) to a project really contributes to the success of the transport segment of the 2014 - 2020 Large Infrastructure Operational Program, it is not OK that this success is largely based on one project alone. I am not aware of the launch of any new investments in rolling stock. In this regard, it is imperative to increase the administrative capacity of CFR with a view to the implementation of the ERTMS," Corina Cretu said in a Facebook post.

The MEP pointed out that according to a study carried out by the European Commission, none of the significant investments previously made in railway signaling systems has yet been put into use, "thus endangering the lives of passengers and preventing the increase of the functional travel speed for railway traffic".

"Without a functional ERTMS, none of the completed railway projects can be considered functional. Also, to remedy this situation, the Romanian Railway Authority (AFER), the body responsible for verifying the correct implementation of the ERTMS, must urgently mobilize and strengthen its administrative capacity in order to face this requirement," the MEP emphasized.

Also, Corina Cretu argues that the maintenance of transport investments is another highly important goal.

"It is common knowledge that the current budgets for the maintenance of Romania's road and railway networks are not sufficient. More new financing sources for maintenance must be found, with the aim of protecting investments from ESI funds and ensuring a high quality transport network in Romania. While the Ministry of European Funds represents the management authority, the Transport Ministry is an intermediary body within the Large Infrastructure Operational Program and therefore has to take up more responsibilities for the success of the program in general and of the transport projects in particular. To this effect, it is important to speed up the preparation of an enlarged portfolio of mature projects that could be financed both from the NRRP and the 2021 - 2027 Transport Operational Program (worth 9.6 billion euros), which hasn't been launched yet, although the money has been available for spending for more than a year and a half now," Cretu also pointed out.

The EU lawmaker emphasizes that 3.5 billion euros are allocated under the NRRP for the modernization of the transport infrastructure and voices hope that the procedures will start urgently, considering that the NRRP contracting period is until December 2024 and the works must be effectively completed until the end of 2026.

"I am extremely sorry that all my alarm signals weren't and are not taken into account, just like in the case of regional hospitals. We are talking about long-delayed projects in key areas for any society: transport and health. I express solidarity and compassion with all those involved in this evening's accident," Corina Cretu said.