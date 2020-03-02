MEP Dan Nica: Galati becomes priority investments area for European Commission

The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) delegation to the European Parliament, Dan Nica, has stated that the Galati County could become a priority investment area of the Just Transition Fund of the European Commission, according to a preliminary analysis on eligible regions, PSD's Galati branch said in a press release on Monday.

According to the same source, Dan Nica mentioned that, besides Galati, the counties of Gorj, Hunedoara, Dolj, Prahova and Mures are also considered among the regions to possibly receive priority investments, by the same Commission.

"The European Green Deal is an opportunity for development and economic diversification for Galati and other counties, in the context in which Romania has the right to receive 757 million euros via the Just Transition Fund, that is a total of 7.5 billion euros. We are among the first three beneficiaries of the European mechanism that is meant to support switching to the climate neutral economy, after Poland and Germany. This budget will be added important amounts from the budgets of the European policies on cohesion, social and regional development," said the Social Democrat MEP.

He said that he endorsed, ever since 2015, the creation of the Just Transition Fund, as part of the process of revision of the Directive on the trading system of greenhouse emission gas.

"I will continue to plead in Brussels for an increasingly more important role of productive investments in the large enterprises in the areas targeted by the ecological transition. I also ask the Government to immediately initiate such viable projects for professional reconversion, encouraging business initiatives, digitalization, encouraging transfer of advanced technologies and investments in research and innovation in these areas," said Dan Nica.