MEP Nica calls on European Commission to take immediate measures to protect steel production in Europe

MEP Dan Nica, head of the Romanian delegation with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), has called on the two vice-presidents of the European Commission, Margrethe Vesteger and Maros Sefcovic, to take immediate measures to protect steel production in Europe, so that "hundreds of thousands of people will keep their jobs, the environment will be protected and the economy will strengthen."

"I am calling on the European Commission to take immediate measures to protect steel production in Europe. The steel market in Europe is currently shrinking due to imports that have reached a record level. To stop this negative trend, the European Commission must step up efforts in the future to ensure a level playing field. We cannot accept our industry being undermined by unfair trade practices coming from countries with surplus production. You must also take into account the billions of euros that European companies have invested in green steel projects," Dan Nica is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Galati chapter of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The MEP also asked the European Commission to present "a consistent action" for the Green Steel Made in Europe plan.

"The plan should include specific measures to overcome barriers: lack of energy supply at competitive prices, slow infrastructure, low demand for green products made in the EU. The commission should also devise structural measures as soon as possible to ensure the exact extent of the steel shortage in our industry. I firmly believe that the EU needs the highest quality, decarbonised steel that meets all environmental and energy conditions, all of which will lead to the preservation of jobs for all European citizens."