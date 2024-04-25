MEP Nica: Without a plan for the steel industry, no commissioner will receive EP approval

MEP Dan Nica, head of the Romanian delegation in the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), has called on a plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) for urgent measures to protect the steel industry, which he says has not received funding and which is threatened by imports from countries outside the European Union.

"One of the unfulfilled promises in the Green Deal is support for the European steel industry to produce clean, low-carbon steel. Instead of these measures, which we were all waiting for, we found that, in addition to the lack of funding for this steel industry, which was the most affected - we had a decrease of 40 million tonnes last year in the European Union - we saw an increase in imports from countries that are not members of the European Union and produce high carbon dioxide emissions. So, a large part of a well-functioning industry has been destroyed, carbon dioxide emissions have increased and all that amid a lack of action from the European Commission," Nica is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Galati chapter.

MEP Dan Nica also told the plenary sitting of the European Parliament that last week he sent a letter, together with his colleagues from the S&D group, to the European Commission, asking for a concrete action plan to protect the EU steel industry.