MEP Rares Bogdan criticizes Ludovic Orban for publicly speaking about PNL conflicts

The Liberal MEP Rares Bogdan declared on Monday that the allegations of the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), regarding negotiations to form the coalition are easy to dismantle and said that Orban should have thought prior to "involve him in the war" because he will lose, agerpres reports.

According to Rares Bogdan, the competition for the party's leadership should not be taken to the public space.

He explained that the allocation of the ministries was made among the coalition party leaders, at the request of Ludovic Orban."So, basically, this allocation - in order for matters to be clear - was made between Dacian Ciolos (PLUS - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), Dan Barna (USR - Save Romania Union), Kelemen Hunor (UDMR - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and Ludovic Orban, at the request of Ludovic Orban. (...) He negotiated (Ludovic Orban - ed. n) this position (of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies - ed. n) and I believe that we should have participated in the discussion of ministries," Rares Bogdan added.Ludovic Orban, according to him, should have thought twice before "getting him into war"."I was in two difficult campaigns with some people who seemed to have been bringing Romania to its knees and I did not fear and reacted immediately, with Mr. Victor Ponta (Pro Romania) and Mr. Liviu Dragnea (PSD - Social Democratic Party). If Ludovic... he should have thought twice, he knows me, even if I reacted somewhat later and much more calmly than usual, I feel perfect in wars, but I believe that for three years we should not have to have any wars, we should be building. So, it's better that he is letting me cultivate my grains, bring investments forward and make good things for this country, rather than getting me into war, because he is losing the war," Rares Bogdan said.He added that Ludovic Orban will not lose the position of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies if during the PNL congress he will not receive the first party position, but that "he must, instead, collaborate with (PM) Florin Citu and with the Government".There is no question regarding renegotiating the position of ministers, Rares Bogdan said, adding that ministers "need to be defended".The chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban, declared on Saturday, that during negotiations for forming the coalition and Government, he was "left" by the negotiating team, which was formed of Rares Bogdan, Raluca Turcan and Robert Sighiartau, who tried to provoke the non-statutory summoning of a National Political Bureau so that they "could blow up the coalition's formation".