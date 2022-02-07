MEP Tomac announces PMP Congress on Feb 19 meant to get the party back on track

MEP Eugen Tomac, former Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), announced that the PMP Congress will meet on February 19 in order to put an end to party infighting.

"I have decided to call the People's Movement Party Congress for the sole purpose of getting the party back on track. We don't hold a congress against someone, but it's natural to put an end to practices that have nothing to do with democracy and the activity of a political institution born out of the desire of being something else on the political stage. (...) When a political party enters such a deadlock, it resorts to the democratic instruments set at the party's foundation and everything is reset by vote. The vote that will be cast at the February 19 Congress. It is not an easy time, but we've been through political crises before and emerged stronger. This will happen this time too!,'' Tomac wrote on Facebook for all PMP members.

Taking stock of the PMP's 8 years of existence, Tomac said that it has faced many difficult situations and challenges, but that "we have managed to stay a distinct voice on the political stage and respect each other inside the party, standing in solidarity in all political battles." He also referred to the latest parliamentary election, when the party didn't make it to Parliament and he resigned from the formation's helm, although - he says - no one had asked him to.

Eugen Tomac also accuses the party leadership of being strongly influenced by people who have never had anything in common with the PMP and criticized the decisions taken by the current PMP Chairman Cristian Diaconescu.

"Our supporters don't want to see infighting over petty stakes, they demand unitary solutions and action from us. We, in the PMP do not have groups, we don't have camps, we don't have factions, we have just one team where everyone has their place, just as Mr. Diaconescu has always had," Eugen Tomac concludes.