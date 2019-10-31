Mergea-Begemann duo qualifies for men's doubles quarterfinals at Eckental Challenger

Romanian-German duo Florin Mergea - Andre Begemann qualified on Wednesday evening for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the challenger tournament in Eckental (Germany) - Eckental Challenger, with prizes worth 46,000 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Romain Arneodo (Monaco) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Belarus), with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

Mergea and his partner managed to win the event against the 3rd seeded pair in only 57 minutes.The Romanian-German pair came after four consecutive defeats in the challenger circuit.Mergea and Andre Begemann secured a cheque worth 550 euro and 15 ATP doubles points, and in the quarterfinals they will face off US pair made up of Jamie Cerretani/Maxim Cressy.