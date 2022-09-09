Message of mourning posted on gate to King Charles III's house in Viscri

At the house in the Romanian village of Viscri, where the recently anointed King Charles III lived when he came to visit Romania, a message of mourning was displayed after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty, the Queen. Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty, King Charles, and members of the Royal Family at this time," reads the message in Romanian and English posted on the gate to the house under a black scarf.

Officials of the foundation that administers the building have not yet made any statement regarding this gesture of solidarity with the British Royal House. AGERPRES