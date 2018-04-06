Messages by Romanian top officials on Holy Easter

The Senate's President and chairman of the minor ruling Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu wishes the Romanians in a Holy Easter message posted on Sunday on his Facebook page, that the Resurrection of Lord Jesus may find them full of hope.

In his turn, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the main ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea has written on his Facebook page an Easter message saying that "The Holy Light" of the Resurrection "make us better people, more generous, with our hearts warm and more open."Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday sent an Easter message on the gov't's official Facebook page where stressing that the spirit of the scriptures tells us to be better, to cherish and love our neighbour, and give priority to the things that are binding us.The Internal Affairs minister Carmen Dan says in her message on the Holy Easter posted on her Facebook page that "it is a time when nobody should be sad, nobody should cry, because all the reasons to being sad now appear to be of no importance in front of the win upon death" adding that on the Holy night we must remember "we are all made of stardust".The National Defence minister Mihai Fifor, in his message on Holy Easter tells the Romanian military wherever they serve under the Romanian flag - in the country or in various spots of the world - as well as the veterans of our Army and the families of the fallen on the line of duty, that their sacrifice won't be given to oblivion, wishing them "Happy Easter holidays!"

AGERPRES .