Metal Show & TIB and Pack Show exhibitions to open on Wednesday at Romexpo

Two reference B2B exhibitions for the Romanian industry will open on Wednesday at Romexpo, respectively Metal Show & TIB, an exhibition for metal processing, technologies and industrial equipment, and Pack Show, the only packaging exhibition in Romania, Agerpres reports.

"After a break of almost three years caused by the pandemic, we bring to the same place decision makers from over 200 international companies from 15 countries: Bulgaria, China, Germany, India, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Hungary," the organizers note.Thus, visitors are expected from Wednesday to Saturday in pavilions B2 and B1 at Romexpo, between 9:00 and 17:00 (Saturday, between 9:00 and 16:00). Access and parking are free.The exhibition Metal Show & TIB is attended by over 130 international companies from 13 countries (Bulgaria, China, Germany, India, Italy, UK, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia) with state-of-the-art equipment and products. Industry leaders and professionals will meet for 4 days in Romexpo Pavilion B2 to discuss products, technologies, innovations and effective solutions for long-term business partnerships.The Pack Show will be attended by over 70 international companies from 7 countries: Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey and Hungary. Industry specialists will meet in Pavilion B1 to present the latest equipment, innovations, SMART technologies and efficient solutions in the field: from packaging production equipment to all types of packaging (biodegradable, hybrid, plastic, metal, glass or corrugated board), ingenious packaging technologies, software and logistics solutions.The exhibitions are organized by Romexpo and Euroexpo Fairs, in partnership with the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.