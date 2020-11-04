Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Feasibility study for the construction of the M4 metro line Straulesti Lake - Progresul Station, section Bucharest North railway station - Progresul Station, will be discussed, on Thursday, in a meeting of the Interministerial Council for endorsement of public works of national interest and housing and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MLPDA), according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release from MLPDA, the objective will have a route of 11.94 km, with 13 existing stations + 1 (Bucharest North railway station ) and a depot (Progresul); 15 trains will also be purchased as part of the project, so that the transport capacity can serve 50,000 passengers per hour and direction.



According to the release, the total estimated value of the project is 8,549,423,837.84 lei, and the execution duration is 60 months.



The objective will be financed from non-reimbursable external funds, from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, as well as from other legally constituted sources, within the amounts approved annually for this purpose, according to public investment programs approved by law.