Metrorex: Tineretului, Eroii Revolutiei metro stations have been temporarily closed on Thursday morning

The Tineretului and Eroii Revoluutiei metro stations were closed on Thursday morning, at 4.45 am, due to a smell of smoke coming from the tunnel, Metrorex reported on Thursday.

"Today, May 26, 2022, at 4:45 am, in the tunnel between the Tineretului and Eroii Revolutiei stations, a smell of smoke has been noticed. The Metrorex intervention crews immediately appeared on the location for remediation. They discovered that an insulator found between the power supply track and the runway was deteriorated because of the humidity and the general conditions in the tunnel (dust, other debris). The Metrorex personnel acted in accordance with the procedures and notified the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. In order to prevent this, the ISU has decided to close the two stations until they are repaired. After the checks, the stations have been reopened," the company announced.

According to the same source, there were no trains blocked in the tunnel or passengers who needed to be evacuated or remained blocked.

The subway trains are now operating normally and the safety of passengers has never been jeopardized, the company said.

"Metrorex apologizes for the inconvenience," the company said.

