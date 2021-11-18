Mexico reopens honorary consulate in Cluj

Mexico reopened on Thursday its honorary consulate in Cluj-Napoca, an event that was marked by the presence of the Mexican ambassador to Romania, Jose Guillermo Ordorica Robles, and Mexico's new honorary consul in Cluj, entrepreneur Dorin Zagrean.

"We are here to introduce the new honorary consul, Dorin Zagrean. (...) From the point of view of the Mexicans, we are far from Romania, but we are very close in heart. We are two countries that share values and criteria that we follow, such as the democratic principle, freedom, free trade, the rule of law and respect for human rights. We are countries that attach importance to international organisations in solving problems and identifying solutions in this globalised world. Both Romania and Mexico share the same conviction that in fact we can live in this world only if we respect these rights of coexistence and human rights," said the Mexican ambassador to Romania.

He mentioned the history of bilateral relations between Mexico and Romania."There are 86 years of Mexico-Romania bilateral relations. During all this time, both historically and legally, we have managed to create relations allowing us to follow the same path together (...) Mexico recognises in Romania a partner and a reliable friend. Romania is to us a gateway to the European space, a privileged gate from an Eastern perspective," added Ordorica Robles.In his turn, the new honorary consul, Dorin Zagrean, said that he will get involved in the development of relations on multiple levels between the two countries, especially with Transylvania and Cluj."I want to thank the ambassador very much for his presentation; at the same time I want to thank him for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me to this honorable position. Of course, this position involves a lot of work, knowledge, and I am convinced that together with the ambassador and with support from the embassy in general we will accomplish some beautiful things. Now we are writing the front page in the history of Mexico's collaboration with Cluj and the area we are responsible for as a consulate. I am sure that we will be able to develop serious relations between the Mexican business community and the Romanian business community; culture is a very important component to us," said Zagrean.Part of the Mexican ambassador's visit to Cluj-Napoca was also a meeting with Cluj-Napoca Mayor Emil Boc.