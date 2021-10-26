 
     
MF: Budget deficit of 3.77 of GDP, January through September, 2021

The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first nine months of 2021 ended with a deficit of 44.29 billion lei (3.77pct of the GDP), decreasing compared to the deficit of 67.27 billion lei (6.37pct of GDP) recorded in the same period of 2020, informs the Finance Ministry (MF).

In the first eight months of 2021, the budget deficit accounted for 39.36 billion lei (3.35pct of the GDP).

In January-September 2021, investment expenditures were 3.97 billion lei higher than in the same period of the previous year, and the exceptional payments generated by the COVID-19 epidemic amounted to 10.64 billion lei.

