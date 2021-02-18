Michel Barnier awarded the Star of Romania National Order by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the awarding decree of the EU Chief Negotiator for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, Michel Barnier.

According to the Presidential Administration, the president awarded the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of High Officer to Michel Barnier as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional personal contribution to supporting the European project, for the decisive role played in the successful conduct of negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, for the respect and friendship shown to our country".