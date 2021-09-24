Mihaela Buzarnescu, first Valencia ITF tournament semifinalist

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Valencia, with total prizes worth 80,000 USD, after defeating, 6-2, 6-3, Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela), coming from qualifications.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, 175th in the WTA ranking) won after one hour and 37 minutes, in her first duel with Gamiz (28 years old, WTA's 383rd).

On Friday, in the quarterfinals, Irina Bara (26 years old, WTA's 113th), fourth seeded, will play against Australian Seone Mendez (22 years old, WTA's 226th).