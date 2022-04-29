 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarter finals of ITF tournament in Istanbul

buzarnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating Katie Swan (UK), 5 -7, 6-2, 6-2, in the round of 16, Agerpres reports.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, WTA's 125), seed no. 2, has thus scored her second win this year after a marathon match of three and a half hours.

The Romanian made 8 double mistakes, but Swan made 13.

Mihaela Buzarnescu also won her only one match played previously against Swan (23 years old, WTA's 225), in 2018, in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, 6-0, 6-3.

Buzarnescu will face Lamens in the quarterfinals, who is seed no. 7.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.