Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarter finals of ITF tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating Katie Swan (UK), 5 -7, 6-2, 6-2, in the round of 16, Agerpres reports.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, WTA's 125), seed no. 2, has thus scored her second win this year after a marathon match of three and a half hours.The Romanian made 8 double mistakes, but Swan made 13.Mihaela Buzarnescu also won her only one match played previously against Swan (23 years old, WTA's 225), in 2018, in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, 6-0, 6-3.Buzarnescu will face Lamens in the quarterfinals, who is seed no. 7.