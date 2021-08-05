 
     
Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for Winners Open (WTA)'s quarters tournament

Mihaela Buzărnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Thrusday for the quarter finals of the Winners Open tournament, the first WTA tour in central-western Cluj-Napoca, equipped with prizes worth 235,238 US dollars, after dispatching Spanish player Lara Arruabarrena with 6-3, 7.5

Buzarnescu (33 years old, #170 WTA) obtained the victory after an hour an 35 minutes.

Mihaela Buzarnescu now has 4-1 in the direct matches with Arruabarrena, after winning once again this year, in February, with 6-4, 6-3 during the first tour of the Australian Open, Agerpres informs.

Buzarnescu ensured a 5,800 US dollars cheque and 60 WTA points.

In the quarters in Cluj-Napoca, Buzarnescu will face off Kristyna Pliskova (29 years old, #123 WTA), who passed Polish player Katarzyna Kawa on Thursday, with 6-4, 6-4.

The only direct match which ended with Mihaela's victory, with 6-2, 6-3, was in 2018, during the quarters in Prague, the Czech Republic.

