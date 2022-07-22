Mihai Covaliu (COSR): We have opportunity for sport to become national priority through results at EYOF

The President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, told the Romanian athletes participating in the 2022 European Youth Olympics Festival (EYOF), that through the results they will achieve in Slovakia, in Banska Bystrica, Romanian sport has the opportunity to become a national priority.

"Sport must become the national priority. We have the opportunity, through the results you will achieve at this competition, to compel the central and local authorities to realize this dream of ours, for sport to become a national priority. Each of you has a great merit in leading those who can decide this. You are the best in Romania in the discipline you represent at this competition, you will become much richer, with experience in Olympics. You have the duty to be Romania's ambassadors. Let us be united, let us be professionals, let us show everyone that we can achieve the results we expect," Covaliu conveyed to the athletes at the presentation of the Romanian team, which took place on Friday at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani, southeastern Ilfov County, Agerpres.ro informs.

The COSR official believes that EYOF could be a springboard to great performance for the Romanian athletes.

Romania will be represented at EYOF Banska Bystrica 2022 by 92 athletes, in 8 sports: athletics, swimming, road cycling, artistic gymnastics, judo, volleyball, handball and tennis.

At the previous summer edition of EYOF, which took place in Baku in 2019, Romania won no less than 19 medals: 4 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze.

Romania's medal tally at the 16 summer editions of EYOF consists of 53 gold, 79 silver and 65 bronze medals, the best ranking among nations, 3rd place, being obtained in 1995 and 2003.

Daria Olimpia Haristiade (shooting) will represent Romania at this year's edition of the competition as Ambassador of EYOF Banska Bystrica 2022, and the flag bearers will be volleyball player Lidia Paula Partnoi and athlete Mihai Damian Motorca.