Mihai Covaliu (COSR): 2021 is year of competitive spirit rediscovery

The chairman of the COSR (Romanian Sports and Olympics Committee), Mihai Covaliu, declared in an interview for AGERPRES that 2021 was the year of rediscovery of the competitive spirit, where athletes returned after the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, agerpres reports.

"We were in solidarity with the needs of all those that represented 'Team Romania' at the Olympic Games. Furthermore, we continued the support of those involved in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Mission. The 'Team Romania' athletes from the winter events entered the qualifiers with confidence. I am telling you honestly that the Beijing mission represents a challenge for our team, a difficult one, which we are ready to overcome," Covaliu said.He added that the medals gained in Tokyo represent the biggest accomplishments of 2021, alongside the appearance of young athletes of perspective. Regarding the disappointment chapter, Covaliu reminded of the failure of completing the objectives, which were taken upon by some federations during the Tokyo Olympic Games."I would like to appreciate the appearance of some young people who bring hope to the Romanian sports. I am referring here to swimmer (David) Popovici, judoka (Adrian) Sulca, wrestler (Andreea Beatrice), Ana, fencer (Marco) Sovar or the young people and juniors in rowing, all coming from the National Olympics for Juniors, Youth or the Olympic Scholarships for Juniors, a COSR trademark project, which proved successful through its results and performance," Covaliu also said.The chairman of COSR was pleased that during the period of preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games the athletes did not face any serious problems in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.Among the main objectives of 2022 there is a better participation in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, when comparing with the previous edition, but also the support of Romanian athletes in international competitions that count for qualifying in the 2024 Olympic Games. In this sense, Covaliu specified that the institution he chairs has already established new training rules and new criteria for support of Olympic lots in 2022, and the three federations that fulfilled their objectives this year, rowing, fencing and swimming, have already received COSR support.According to Mihai Covaliu, the three best athletes of 2021 were the medalists of the Tokyo Olympic Games."First place goes to the rowing Olympic champions, double sculls, Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, and European champions in 2021 during this event. Next is Ana-Maria Popescu, epee runner up in the Tokyo Olympics, at the 5th edition of Games and third Olympic medal. An impressive career, an iconic athlete for 'Team Romania'. Third position, tied, the rowing crews that won the silver medals during the Games: double sculls - Ciprian Tudosa, Marius Cozmiuc, and the men's four - Cosmin Pascari, Stefan Berariu, Mugurel Semciuc and Mihaita Tiganescu".