Military and religious services, wreath laying and demonstration drills mark Firefighters' Day

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) is organizing, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Firefighters's Day in Romania, military and religious ceremonies, wreath laying ceremonies at the monuments erected in honour of the firefighter heroes, but also drills and demonstration applications,while all the fire departments will have an open doors day, presentations of the intervention technique used in the specific missions, sports competitions as well as other actions dedicated to the general public.

"Celebrated every year on September 13, Firefighters' Day in Romania gives us the opportunity to remember a glorious episode in national history - the battle fought 174 years ago, on Spirii Hill, by the Bucharest fire company led by captain Pavel Zaganescu against the numerous Ottoman army, which came to defeat the revolutionary movement of 1848," informs an IGSU press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

To commemorate the firefighters' heroes who fell in battle, the Bucharest Firefighters' Heroes Monument was erected in 1901, on the plinth of which is written in bronze letters: "To the fighters of September 13, 1848, the grateful Romanian people."

The traditions of the Romanian firefighters record other memorable acts of courage, such as participation in the War of Independence or the defence of life and property during the bombings of the two world wars.