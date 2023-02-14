Min Aurescu speaks at UN about danger of rising sea and ocean levels

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Tuesday, as the key speaker, in the open meeting of the United Nations Security Council, with the theme "Threats to International Peace and Security: Sea-level Rise - Implications for International Peace and Security"

The head of Romanian diplomacy participated in the event both as a minister and as co-president of the Study Group of the UN International Law Committee on the rise of sea and ocean levels in relation to international law, at the invitation of the Maltese Presidency of the Security Council, shows a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

Aurescu presented the serious implications that the global phenomenon of rising sea and ocean levels already has or could have on the entire international community, including in terms of peace and security at the global level, especially on small island states and states coastal

At the same time, he highlighted the need to prevent the risks generated by the rise in sea and ocean levels, both from the perspective of the need to adjust the existing policies in the matter, and through the application of international law in the field. In this context, the head of diplomacy emphasized the existence of a common responsibility of the international community in combating the negative effects of this phenomenon.

Let me assure you of my country's commitment to continue contributing to global efforts related to the risks of climate change in general and sea level rise in particular. I encourage the Security Council to be actively involved in this cause. Given its implications for international peace and security, the issue of sea level rise must remain in the Council's attention. I am sure that together, in solidarity, we will find the right solutions, the minister said in his speech.

Bogdan Aurescu participated in this event together with the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg, as President of the UN Security Council. More than 70 representatives of states and international organizations participated in the event. AGERPRES