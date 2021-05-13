Min Cimpeanu: 45,000 youths aged between 16-18, vaccinated

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, said on Thursday that currently over 45,000 youths have been vaccinated, with ages between 16 and 18.

"Until now - I can give you for this data as a first - we already have over 10,000 youths who are 16 of age vaccinated; of 17 years we have 14,000 and for the 18 years old we have 21,000. So, all of these are students, there are cases where there were local initiatives, supported by the DSP (Department of Public Health), by inspectorates, schools. So, as the vaccine is approved for those over 16 years old, we have over 40,000 youths around this age who have already vaccinated and it is a very good example, which I publicly appreciate," the minister told a press conference at Victoria gov't Palace.

Asked if the Ministry is preparing to carry out a vaccination campaign in schools for children between 12 and 15, Cimpeanu declared that this aspect will be established after the necessary authorizations will be taken.

The chairman of the national Committee for coordinating activities regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday that he is expecting, at the end of May - start of June, for the European Medicines Agency to grant the authorization for immunizing children between 12 and 15, reports agerpres.