Miners of Paroseni and Uricani continue protest and request intervention of dismissed PM Dancila

Miners of Paroseni and Uricani coal mines in Jiu Valley continue the protest which they started three days ago in the underground of the two mines and request the intervention of dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in view of solving their demands.

Almost 100 people spent Tuesday to Wednesday night underground, with colleagues and relatives bringing them the necessary medicines and food.The protesters demand an extension of Ordinance No.36, which guarantees them compensatory payments and two-year job seniority to those who meet the retirement requirements in the meantime, as well as the employment at the mines of the Hunedoara Energy Compound of those who cannot retire yet."The people demand the intervention of the Prime Minister in order to solve the crisis situation. The miners are dissatisfied with the results of the Social Dialogue Commission, which took place at the Hunedoara Prefecture and they are decided to go all the way," President of the "Huila" Trade Union Laszlo Domokos told AGERPRES.Following the talks on Tuesday held at the Hunedoara Prefecture, it was agreed that 60 miners of the National Jiu Valley Mine Closures (SNIMVJ), which the two exploitations belong to, are to be taken over by the Hunedoara Energy Compound (CEH), with indefinite duration contracts, thus one of the protesters' demands was solved.In respect to the extension of Ordinance No.36 or the issuance of a similar normative act, which would allow the laid-off persons to benefit from additional incomes and seniority in work for another 22 months, the Prefect Institution has no authority with drafting such documents, but the relevant ministries.Prefect of Hunedoara county Fabius Kiszely went on Tuesday afternoon to the two mines in the Jiu Valley and met with the miners, in an attempt to persuade them to give up the protest, but they did not agree.Miners of the Paroseni and Uricani coal mines in the Jiu Valley started a spontaneous protest on Monday and almost a hundred of them barricaded themselves underground, being dissatisfied with not knowing what will happen to them early next year, when the two quarries are slated for closure.In late December 2017, the Paroseni and Uricani mines were include in a programme of closure and greening. In 2018 and 2019, works were carried out to secure the coal deposits and drain away water from the galleries. In 2020, the main fan station should be stopped, and ramps and the underground connections with the surface should be closed.