Mineworkers from Paroseni and Uricani suspend protest

The mineworkers from Paroseni and Uricani have suspended the protest they launched 11 days ago in the underground mines in Valea Jiului, following an announcement made by the Government that their claims would be solved through an ordinance currently pending approval.

According to leader of the "Huila" Trade Union Laszlo Domokos, the decision was taken after an emergency ordinance draft was read for the first time at the Government meeting on November 6, in the form proposed by the representatives of the mineworkers. The document is currently pending approval and it will be presented at the next Government meeting."Taking into account the assurances given by the representative of the Executive, according to which the GEO will be approved at the Government meeting next week, and considering also the meeting that took place after the Government meeting between Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, and the delegation of the Huila Trade Union in Valea Jiului, during which Mr. Minister gave the same assurances, and after the consultations with mineworkers in protest, the Huila Trade Union was mandated to announce the suspension of the protest until the next Government meeting," stated President of the Trade Union Laszlo Domokos.Almost one hundred mineworkers from Paroseni and Uricani blocked themselves on Monday, October 28, in the underground of a coal mine in Valea Jiului.They demand the extension of the Ordinance 36 or a similar normative act to guarantee them additional payments and seniority in work for another 22 months, for those who meet the retirement requirements or employment at the mines of the Hunedoara Energy Compound of those who cannot retire yet.The underground protest is the longest in the past 15 years in Valea Jiului, according to the unionists.The two mines belong to the National Jiu Valley Mine Closures (SNIMVJ), which intends to lay off 280 persons, early next year.