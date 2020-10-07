Minibus with workers overturns on DN 1, 10 people rushed to hospital

A minibus carrying workers overturned on southeastern DN 1 (National Road 1) at Movila Vulpii on Wednesday morning after hitting a guardrail, with ten people being rushed to hospital, according to Agerpres.

According to the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Prahova, the minibus carrying 14 people entered a guardrail and overturned, with all occupants managing to get out of the vehicle.

A firefighting crew, one extrication crew, three first aid and a multi-victim transport truck were mobilized at the scene.

Following the medical assessment, ten people were rushed to the hospital with various injuries, while four refused transport to the medical unit.

The County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) Prahova reported that the accident took place in the direction of Campina-Ploiesti, with traffic in the area running alternately directed on a lane.