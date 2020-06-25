Minister Aurescu hosting, on Friday, anniversary videoconference of Community of Democracies; special guest - Madeleine Albright

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will host on Friday the anniversary conference of the Community of Democracies, taking place in videoconference system, in the context of Romania exercising the presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2021).

The high level conference marks 20 years since the signing of the Warsaw Declaration, the founding document of the Community of Democracies, and the special guest of the event will be the former American Secretary of State and founder of the Community of Democracies, Madeleine K. Albright, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the quoted source, the conference hosted by the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs will also see the attendance of high level representatives of the 29 states in the Governing Council, the leadership forum of the Community of Democracies, as well as representatives of international forums promoting democracy and human rights, of regional organizations and of the civil society.

The recording of the conference will be available on the social media accounts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Community of Democracies is an intergovernmental platform initiated in 2000, through the endorsement by 106 states of the Warsaw Declaration. The Community of Democracies stands out, in comparison with the other cooperation formats that approach the topic of democracy, by the fact that it grants exclusive attention to this subject, creating a platform that encourages the exchange of good practices, open discussions and reciprocal support between states.

Romania ensures the presidency of the Community of Democracies in the September 2019 - September 2021 period, having, as main objectives, among others, facilitating the involvement of youths in democratic processes, the promotion of democracy on a global scale, as a unique system that guarantees prosperity and durable development, as well as the relation between the democratic processes and information technology.

On February 13, this year, Romania hosted the meeting of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies.