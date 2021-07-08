Minister Cseke Attila: First tranches for financing of new nursery construction program to be approved in August

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Cseke Attila, declared on Thursday, in Ramnicu Sarat, that the program for building child care centers will kick off during this summer, and the initial funding could be approved in August.

The Minister pointed out that the feasibility studies have been made and the financing requests are expected from the administrative territorial units.

"I have instructed the local authority to apply for funding for the construction of nurseries, we have a national nursery construction program that will start this summer. We started from scratch in January, we have the feasibility studies for the three standard projects for nurseries with 50 places, 70 places and 110 places, we are waiting for the request from the municipality of Ramnicu Valcea and we have assured the local authorities that we can provide financing. For the nursery we have funding sources through a program assumed by the Government, we will start with financing from the budget of the Ministry of Development, in August we want to approve the first tranches for the financing," said the minister.He added that the need for child care centers is very high, given that only approximately 4% of children of ante-preschool age have a place in nurseries.The Minister was present in the county of Valcea on Thursday, where he visited several investment objectives financed through the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) budget and had meetings with mayors and representatives of other public local and county authorities.