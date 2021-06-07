Minister Cseke Attila: No tensions in UDMR, Congress will analyse last two years, perspectives

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, declared on Monday that there are no tensions within the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), and the Congress in September will not be one for the chairman's election, but a reunion in which the way the formation activated in the last two years, as well as the perspectives for the Hungarian community in Romania, agerpres reports.

"There are no tensions in UDMR, we are working as a team, just as they are working in other parties, absolutely. After all, when you have a Congress where elections are being made, certain debates, discussions are inevitable and inherent. We are not in the year in which the Congress is one for choosing the president. We have a congress every two years, but the president's term is for four years. Chairman Kelemen Hunor is at the half of his term, so that we do not have that pressure, but obviously, we will need to analyse what has happened in the last two years and see in perspective what we wish for the community we represent," Cseke Attila declared, for private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

He was asked if there will be any tensions such as in the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) at the UDMR Congress announced for the month of September.