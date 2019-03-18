Minister Delegate Ciamba: Free movement of citizens, fundamental principle for EU functioning

Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Monday gave a speech in the opening of the informal meeting of EU ministers for Diaspora policies, an event organized by the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere, in which he stressed that the free movement of citizens is a fundamental principle enshrined in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

In the context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, he referred to the principle of cohesion and focused on the first pillar of the program - Europe of Convergence: Growth, Cohesion, Competitiveness, Connectivity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release issued for AGERPRES.

"Cohesion is the key-principle that can restore the Union's connection with its citizens, rebuilding their trust in the EU project. Therefore, promoting values included in the treaties such as cohesion, equality, freedom, democracy, human dignity and solidarity can help to ensure real support for advancing this project," George Ciamba said, according to the press release.

The minister delegate for European affairs said that the defense of the rights and interests of all citizens, no matter where they choose to live, study, work, innovate or complete their cultural heritage, must be a priority for the governments of the member states.

George Ciamba reminded that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU has managed to reach a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on the creation of the European Labor Authority, an institution that will assist the member states in the implementation of EU legal acts in the field of labor mobility at Union level, as well as on the coordination of social security.

The Romanian official also highlighted the importance of mobility for educational purposes, education being a key area for the future of Europe, from the individual perspective of the citizen, who should enjoy the opportunity to study in any EU member state.